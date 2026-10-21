Maryland announces Blue Ribbon Schools for 2026-2027. These 23 made the list.

Maryland is honoring 23 schools with "Blue Ribbon" status for the 2026-2027 academic year, Gov. Wes Moore announced Tuesday.

The honorees include 12 public schools, along with six from the Archdiocese of Baltimore and five from the Archdiocese of Washington.

"Here in Maryland we have the talent and the drive to have the best schools in the nation, and these exceptional institutions are leading our state in that effort, " Moore said in his announcement. "While our administration works to ensure every Maryland student has a world-class education, we are proud to honor a growing cohort of schools that embody the best of what our state has to offer."

The schools were selected based on their performance on state and national tests, as well as their "success in closing achievement gaps" among groups of students, the announcement said.

The honorees will receive a Maryland Blue Ribbon School banner, flag and an award citation, and they will be formally honored during the Maryland State Board of Education meeting on Dec. 8 and during the General Assembly legislative session next spring.

Maryland public schools on the list

The 12 public schools include three from Baltimore and Montgomery counties, two from Harford, and one from Anne Arundel, Carroll and Frederick, respectively.

Baltimore School for the Arts is also being honored as the sole city school.

Baltimore School for the Arts , Baltimore City Public Schools

, Baltimore City Public Schools Beverly Farms Elementary , Montgomery County Public Schools

, Montgomery County Public Schools Fort Garrison Elementary School , Baltimore County Public Schools

, Baltimore County Public Schools Homestead‑Wakefield Elementary School , Harford County Public Schools

, Harford County Public Schools Kingsville Elementary School , Baltimore County Public Schools

, Baltimore County Public Schools Liberty High School , Carroll County Public Schools

, Carroll County Public Schools Red Pump Elementary School , Harford County Public Schools

, Harford County Public Schools Seventh District Elementary School , Baltimore County Public Schools

, Baltimore County Public Schools Severn River Middle School , Anne Arundel County Public Schools

, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Somerset Elementary School , Montgomery County Public Schools

, Montgomery County Public Schools Travilah Elementary School , Montgomery County Public Schools

, Montgomery County Public Schools Urbana Middle School, Frederick County Public Schools

Catholic schools on the list

The list also includes six Catholic schools from Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties, along with five Catholic schools from Calvert, Montgomery and St. Mary's counties.

Archdiocese of Baltimore

Monsignor Slade Catholic School , Anne Arundel County

, Anne Arundel County Resurrection of St. Paul School , Howard County

, Howard County School of the Incarnation , Anne Arundel County

, Anne Arundel County St. Augustine School , Howard County

, Howard County St. Joseph School , Baltimore County

, Baltimore County St. Stephen School, Baltimore County

Archdiocese of Washington

Cardinal Hickey Academy , Calvert County

, Calvert County Father Andrew White, S.J. School , St. Mary's County

, St. Mary's County St. Andrew Apostle School , Montgomery County

, Montgomery County St. Bartholomew School , Montgomery County

, Montgomery County St. John the Baptist School, Montgomery County

Moore reinstated Maryland's Blue Ribbon Schools program last year after the U.S. Department of Education discontinued the national program. Last year's list honored seven schools statewide.