Maryland bill aims could allow child sex abuse survivors to sue Catholic churches and schools

BALTIMORE -- State lawmakers want to give survivors of sexual abuse the opportunity to sue the Catholic church and other institutions, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Lawmakers have crafted a bill that would allow survivors to sue the institutions that have been complicit in the crimes committed against them. The bill, known as the Child Victims Act of 2023 would challenge a longstanding state law that protects public entities from large legal judgments.

The House Judiciary Committee spent two hours on Thursday listening to sex abuse survivors and their advocates talk about why they need the ability to resolve their trauma by facing their accusers, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The church lobbying arm of the Maryland Catholic Conference submitted a written opposition to the legislative language on Thursday, the Baltimore Banner reports.