Baltimore man raises concerns after BGE leaves debris in his yard after repair work

Baltimore man raises concerns after BGE failed to clean up tree debris after making repairs

A Baltimore man said his backyard was turned into a mess after a visit from Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE).

James Conyer said BGE crews came out to cut down trees and help restore internet and cable to the neighborhood. However, they never picked up the trees.

Conyer said this was not how he imagined the backyard of his new home as he dodged piles of branches, leaves and debris that he said were left behind by BGE.

"It looks almost like a jungle, that's the best way I can describe it," said Conyer, a Baltimore City resident.

Conyer said a week ago, BGE showed up unannounced at his home on Yale Avenue.

They cut down tree branches that were interfering with cable and internet service to the neighborhood.

Conyer said while the cable has since been restored, the mess still remains.

"When I called BGE, someone told me that they'll be back to pick up the trash," Conyer said. "They said with the weather, it may not be until Friday. I waited until Friday, that's when I called them back. They said they're not going to pick up anything."

BGE responds

In a statement, BGE said, "We are still confirming that it was BGE who trimmed the tree limbs."

The statement went on to say, "BGE cannot assist customers with the disposal of tree debris. The final disposition of this material will be the responsibility of the property and/or tree owner."

Conyer said this is ridiculous.

Frustrated, Conyer said the mess has disrupted his trash pickup and forced him to cancel weekend plans for a cookout with family and friends.

"I'm 71 and I'm on a fixed income, I cannot afford to pay anyone to move this trash, and I shouldn't have to anyway because this is something that BGE caused," Conyer said.

Conyer said he made several calls to BGE. Company representatives told him someone would be out on Wednesday to survey the mess.