Maryland begins to dry out as we kick off the work week

After bringing rain and wind across the eastern half of Maryland over the weekend, the offshore nor'easter is slowly moving away from the coast setting us up for a cloudy and drier start to the work week.

A cool start to the work week

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s as clouds linger from the exiting nor'easter off the East Coast. We should see some peaks of sunshine as the day progresses with afternoon temperatures warming from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunny and warmer conditions return to Maryland beginning Tuesday

Look for more sunshine and warmer afternoons as we head into the mid week with daily highs reaching in the upper 70s by mid week and the lower 80s by Friday. A few showers will be possible by next weekend as a cold front approaches. Rain possibilities increase as we head into Sunday potentially impacting the Ravens and Tennessee Titans game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Cooler weather will return following next weekend.

For the latest forecast you can visit CBS Baltimore.