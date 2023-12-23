Maryland beats UCLA 69-60, sending the Bruins to their 4th straight loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jahmir Young scored a career-high 37 points and Maryland defeated UCLA 69-60 on Friday night, sending the Bruins to their fourth straight loss.

Donta Scott added 17 points for the Terrapins (8-4), who won their fourth in a row despite struggling through an 11-minute scoring drought in the closing minutes. Young tied his career high with four 3-pointers.

Sebastian Mack scored 17 points to lead UCLA, which trailed by 20 points early in the second half. The Bruins got within two points late, but went through multiple cold stretches and couldn't take the lead. They were 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

The Bruins (5-6) are mired in their worst skid since also dropping four in a row to end non-conference play during the 2018-19 season, leading to coach Steve Alford's firing on Dec. 31, 2018.

They began the week with a stunning 76-72 loss to Cal State Northridge at Pauley Pavilion that snapped the nation's longest home winning streak at 29.

Maryland led 43-28 at halftime after the Bruins shot just 9 of 28 from the floor.

Julian Reese, Caelum Swanton-Rodger and Jordan Geronimo fouled out for Maryland.

Maryland: Hosts Coppin State on Dec. 28 before Big Ten play begins next month.

UCLA: Opens Pac-12 play at Oregon State on Dec. 28.

