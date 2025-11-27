44th annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner serves more than 50,000 in Baltimore

The annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving meal distribution tradition continued in Baltimore at the American Legion Post 285 for its 44th year. This year was the biggest dinner yet.

Shawn Boles came for a warm meal. It may have been his first time at the event, but he said it certainly won't be the last.

"I'm smiling so hard," Boles said. "Just enjoying conversating with strangers in this environment because there's no environment out there because of the crime, people don't want to conversate with you. So this event made people comfortable enough to come and talk to you."

The start of Bea Gaddy

The event is rooted in tradition for Cynthia Brooks. Her mother, Bea Gaddy, started the event in 1981.

"In 1981, my mother, the late Bea Gaddy, won the Maryland State Lottery for five straight nights. She prayed to God, if you allow her to have dinner, she would share with as many people as she could," said Brooks.

That year, Gaddy won $250 and provided Thanksgiving dinner for 45 people.

That tradition has grown tremendously through the years, now serving 50,000 people a warm meal in a friendly environment.

"The biggest thing is that your dinner tastes better after you helped someone else have a dinner. Your meal is so good, you can enjoy your meal so much more. That's the biggest thing," said Brooks.

That sentiment is felt amongst all the volunteers.

"It's a joy. It's a really great feeling. I love doing this because giving back to somebody is a blessing, really. Helping somebody that doesn't necessarily have everything is just amazing," said volunteer Desiree Boyd.

It's a chance to come together regardless of your situation or your background.

People like Carlos Strawder, who has volunteered in the past, came this year instead for a meal with his son. He said he was thankful to help and to be helped.

"That's a good thing. There's just so much going on in the world, and people should just come together and get together and spend time with loved ones while they can," said Strawder.

A time for good food and better company, just as Bea Gaddy intended 44 years ago.

"She would be crying, she would be in tears. She would be so proud," said Brooks.

Brooks told WJZ she will take the weekend off and catch her breath before they start planning ahead for Christmas.

Find more information at beagaddy.org.