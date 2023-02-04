Maryland Weather: Chilling temperatures slowly rise as the winds slow down

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is set to see improvements in the brisk and breezy conditions as the sun continues to rise, giving temperatures a chance to boost.

A big rebound in temperatures will occur Sunday with most areas reaching 50 degrees by the afternoon.

There will be an increase in clouds throughout the day, but it will stay dry through the weekend.

Ah, the winds of change...southerly winds already in place over Baltimore. This will help warm things up tomorrow. Details on @wjz at 7 & 11 #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/dTL201tJUZ — Meteorologist Molly (@MollyK24) February 4, 2023

Next week will be much warmer. Highs will reach the mid-50s by Tuesday and near 60 degrees by the middle to end of the week. There will be an increase in rain chances beginning Thursday, with the best chances coming later in the week.