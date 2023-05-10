First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather Continues Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Pleasant weather is expected to greet the end of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Overnight, the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, and the mercury will drop to the upper 40s around 50.

Thursday will see a bit of a warm-up, with temperatures expected to hit the low 80s for most areas. Clouds will increase on Friday, but this will not stop temperatures from rising to the low to mid 80s during the afternoon. However, rain chances will start creeping back into the area as early as late Friday evening and into Friday night, due to higher humidity and more cloud cover. Temperatures will remain a bit warmer on Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s, and a few scattered showers are expected for Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front will move through the area later ]on Saturday, which is expected to bring nice weather to the region for Mother's Day on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday afternoon will reach the mid-70s, and there will be lots of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds.

However, another possibility for some showers is being monitored for Monday next week. Nonetheless, the rest of the week looks mainly dry, with high temperatures at or a little bit above average for next week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, while overnight lows will drop into the 50s. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.