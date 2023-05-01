First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably cool start to the week

BALTIMORE -- If you were hoping for warm weather, unfortunately, that's not going to be the case. We're going to experience cooler than average temperatures, chances for showers, and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The reason for this unseasonably cool pattern is due to an upper level area of low pressure that's spinning around over the Great Lakes. As it gradually moves East through the end of the week, it will be responsible for keeping clouds in the area, as well as a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Normally, temperatures run in the low 70s for highs this time of year, but many locations will barely get above 60° each afternoon through at least Wednesday. So, make sure you bring an extra layer or two when you're heading out!

At night, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s, so you'll want to make sure to keep warm. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Garrett County overnight Monday through Tuesday morning for the potential for 2 to 4 inches of snow, with higher amounts on the ridgetops. Brr!

But don't worry, there's some good news! The unseasonably cool weather will stick around through at least Thursday, with the upper level pressure system lifting away from the area by late this week. As a result, temperatures will gradually warm back into the seventies by later this weekend when they return to above-average temperatures near 80 by the early to middle part of next week. This weekend promises to see some of the best weather we've seen on a weekend since Easter, and we deserve it at this point! So, get ready to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and warmth.