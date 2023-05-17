First Alert Forecast: Chilly tonight; sunny to end the week

BALTIMORE -- If you're planning outdoor activities, you're in luck as the weather is looking fantastic for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures are expected to be quite chilly across the area, with many areas dropping well into the 40s by Thursday morning. However, skies will be mostly clear overnight.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday, with highs near 70. It will be cool again Thursday night, with lows dropping into the low 50s. On Friday, it'll be a little warmer with a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

On Saturday, a cold front will approach the area, bringing a slight chance for showers to the region. However, we do not anticipate widespread rain at this time. Therefore, the Preakness Stakes should be unaffected by rain, although it may be a bit damp in spots.

Sunshine returns in full force on Sunday, with highs near 80. And the good news doesn't stop there. All of next week looks absolutely fantastic, with plenty of sunshine across the region from Monday through Friday. Highs will be near 80 on Monday, but slightly cooler for the middle part of the week, with temperatures falling back to the mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will rebound back to around 80 towards the end of the week. So, get ready to soak up the sun and enjoy the great weather ahead. We'll keep you updated with any changes to the forecast.