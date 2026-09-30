Maryland awards $10M in grants to expand access to fresh produce in high-poverty communities

Maryland's health department announced the recipients of the state's $10 million in Produce Rx grants aimed at increasing access to fresh produce in high-poverty communities.

State health officials said the goal is to improve health outcomes, address food insecurity and reduce childhood poverty in ENOUGH communities, where childhood poverty is a major concern.

The funding supports innovative collaborations among health care providers, local organizations and community partners to provide produce prescriptions and wraparound services to individuals and families.

"Produce Rx demonstrates Maryland's leadership in leveraging food as medicine and in investing in evidence-based strategies to address health disparities," Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said. "With these grants, we are removing barriers to healthy food access, improving health, and building stronger, more resilient communities."

Health officials describe a produce prescription as a prescription from a health care provider for no-cost healthy produce to add to a patient's daily meals. The program is designed to help address diet-related chronic conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high-risk pregnancies and high cholesterol. Patients receive the assistance through direct delivery services.

The selected coalitions represent a diverse cross-section of Maryland, spanning urban centers and rural areas in Maryland's ENOUGH Initiative, where the state partners with local organizations to address high concentrations of poverty.

The recipients include:

The City of Frederick and 12 partners will integrate Community Health and School-Based Health clinics with Farm to School produce markets to create hubs where families can redeem produce prescriptions, receive bilingual nutrition education and access health resources along Frederick's Golden Mile.

and 12 partners will integrate Community Health and School-Based Health clinics with Farm to School produce markets to create hubs where families can redeem produce prescriptions, receive bilingual nutrition education and access health resources along Frederick's Golden Mile. Capital Area Food Bank (CAFB) , in partnership with Adventist HealthCare, Holy Cross Health, Luminis Health, The Upcounty Hub, the Institute for Public Health Innovation and five ENOUGH Community Quarterbacks, will implement Produce Rx across ENOUGH communities in Prince George's and Montgomery counties. Community health workers embedded with CAFB will support enrollment, engagement and connections to fresh produce, clinical care and wraparound services through health care and community partnerships.

, in partnership with Adventist HealthCare, Holy Cross Health, Luminis Health, The Upcounty Hub, the Institute for Public Health Innovation and five ENOUGH Community Quarterbacks, will implement Produce Rx across ENOUGH communities in Prince George's and Montgomery counties. Community health workers embedded with CAFB will support enrollment, engagement and connections to fresh produce, clinical care and wraparound services through health care and community partnerships. The Baltimore City Health Department is partnering with MedStar Health, Total Health Care, Healthcare Access Maryland and other organizations to integrate a data-driven produce prescription model that pairs fresh produce deliveries with expert care and support to improve health outcomes in underserved Baltimore communities.

is partnering with MedStar Health, Total Health Care, Healthcare Access Maryland and other organizations to integrate a data-driven produce prescription model that pairs fresh produce deliveries with expert care and support to improve health outcomes in underserved Baltimore communities. The Center for a Healthy Maryland's coalition in Caroline and Dorchester counties will partner with MedChi physicians, NourishedRx and ENOUGH Community Quarterbacks to deliver fresh, culturally tailored Maryland-grown produce and nutrition counseling to adults with hypertension.

in Caroline and Dorchester counties will partner with MedChi physicians, NourishedRx and ENOUGH Community Quarterbacks to deliver fresh, culturally tailored Maryland-grown produce and nutrition counseling to adults with hypertension. AfriThrive's coalition, which includes Asawana Farms, will advance a culturally responsive Food as Medicine approach connecting families in Essex with fresh, locally grown produce, nutrition education and opportunities to grow culturally significant foods. The program aims to support healthier families while strengthening connections to Maryland farmers.

A complete list of all 14 awarded coalitions is available through the Maryland Department of Health.

The grant-funded initiatives will run for two years, prioritizing food-insecure individuals managing chronic health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and high-risk pregnancies.

In addition to providing fresh produce vouchers, several programs will offer hands-on culinary workshops, nutritional guidance and direct support for accessing public assistance programs.

"Poverty limits access to nutritious food—but increasing access to nutritious food and improving health outcomes supports economic mobility and helps build pathways out of poverty," Governor's Office for Children Special Secretary Carmel Martin said. "Produce Rx is a significant step forward in Maryland's all-of-government approach to supporting our ENOUGH communities, channeling resources that help ensure these communities are healthy and thriving."