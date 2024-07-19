Maryland property manager accused of gender-based discrimination, making "relentless advances" towards vulnerable women

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a lawsuit against an eastern shore landlord accused of violating civil rights laws. It's a historic first for the office of the attorney general as this is the first lawsuit filed by the newly established civil rights division.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said obtaining authority to enforce civil rights laws was a top priority when took office. The civil rights division launched on Jan 1 of this year. Brown said this first lawsuit brings needed attention to an understudied and under resourced gender-based issue.

"The defendant's conduct was severe, pervasive and humiliating to the women forced to endure his relentless advances and harassment," said Brown.

The civil rights division of the office of the attorney general filed its first lawsuit against Eric Sessoms and Mt Vernon Group LLC for alleged gender-based discrimination in housing.

"To address a pattern of sexual harassment, unwanted touching, and demands to exchange sex for rent," said Brown.

Eric Sessoms manages the eastern shore rental properties for Mount Vernon Group.

The lawsuit, filed in the circuit court for Wicomico county alleges that Sessoms preyed on vulnerable women who were facing financial difficulties and at risk of homelessness.

The lawsuit claims sessom offered reduced rent in exchange for sexual favors, subjected victims to unwanted sexual advances, and unwelcome sexual contact, and pursued eviction against tenants who objected to his advances.

"And entering victims' homes without invitation and unrelated to repairs or other legitimate purposes," said Civil rights division chief, Johnathan Smith.

The civil rights division said this conduct is form of gender-based discrimination and violates the fair housing act.

The civil rights division is seeking injunctive relief, restitution for victims and civil penalties

Deputy Chief Attorney General, Candace Mclaren Lanham, said, "The women at the center of this case who bravely entrusted us with their harrowing stories are the reason that we are able to seek justice today against Eric Sessoms and his company Mount Vernon LLC."

The lawsuit includes accounts from five women but the Attorney Generals Office believes there are more vIctims who have yet to come forward.

The Attorney General's Office is asking anyone with information to share about Eric Sessom or Mt Vernon Group LLC to call 1-833-282-2977 or email mdvsessoms@oag.state.md.us

WJZ reached out to Mt Vernon LLC for comment and have yet to receive a response.

It is illegal for landlords to take retaliatory actions against tenants or prospective tenants who refuse a landlord's sexual advances or who report or object to harassing behavior.

You can report civil rights violations to the Office of the Attorney General by email at civilrights@oag.state.md.us, submit a complaint online, or call 410-576-6300 and an investigator will follow up with you.