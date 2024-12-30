Anne Arundel County Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials say

Anne Arundel County officer arrested for suspicion of DUI

Anne Arundel County officer arrested for suspicion of DUI

Anne Arundel County officer arrested for suspicion of DUI

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY -- An off-duty Anne Arundel County Police officer was arrested Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to department officials.

Corporal S. Dolan, a 10-year veteran of the department, was arrested by a Maryland State Trooper in Queen Anne's County, officials said.

Corporal Dolan is assigned to the department's Bureau of Community Services.

He was placed on administrative suspension with pay as the Office of Professional Standards investigates, according to officials.

Officers charged in deadly crash

This is not the first time an Anne Arundel County Police officer found themselves in hot water.

In early December, two county officers were indicted in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in 2023 as they were involved in a high-speed chase.

According to Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, the two officers were involved in a high-speed chase when the car they were pursuing crashed into a utility pole.

A passenger in the car died at the scene, and the driver was hospitalized.

According to the indictment, the two officers misled their superiors and did not get permission to begin the pursuit during which they drove over 100 mph.

The two involved officers - Corporal K. Schnell and Corporal E. Vasquez – are charged with misconduct in office.