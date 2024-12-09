Two officers charged in connection with fatal crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Two Anne Arundel County Police officers were indicted Friday in connection with a fatal crash that happened last week, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said Monday.

According to the AG's office, Corporal K. Schnell and Corporal E. Vasquez were involved in an unauthorized high-speed chase.

Officials said that in the early morning of December 7, the two officers began pursuing a White Infinity on the Stoney Creek drawbridge in Pasadena with the headlights turned off. Police said two patrol cars followed behind without their emergency lights on.

The car crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Roads. The passenger, Damione Gardner, died at the scene, and the driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Brown said the two officers misled their superiors about their participation in the pursuit, nor receive authorization to begin the pursuit. He also said the officers chased the car at speeds over 100 miles per hour, failed to turn on their lights or sirens, and did not "tell the truth" that they were still pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

They also added that the pursuit lasted several miles.

If Schnell and Vasquez had been forthcoming about the details of the crash, the two officers would have been suspended, according to Brown.

Schnell and Vasquez are charged with misconduct in office.

Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad issued a statement Monday following the indictment of two Anne Arundel County police officers.

"I and the Anne Arundel County Police Department's executive command staff reviewed all of the evidence that was available to us," Awad said. "At this time, based on our review, we are not aware of any conduct demonstrated by our officers that rises to the level of a violation of criminal law."

An indictment is merely an accusation and not a finding of guilt, the AG's office said.