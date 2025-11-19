4 arrested after Anne Arundel County community raises concerns about drug activity

Four people are facing charges after a community in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, raised concerns about drug activity, according to police.

In October, officers began investigating in Brooklyn Park, in the area of Cross Street and Wasena Avenue, following complaints of illegal drug sales.

The weeks-long investigation led to the arrests of 21-year-old Tishawn Kendol Parker, 24-year-old Mateo Triston Robinson, 29-year-old Alec Joseph Conley and 23-year-old Joshua Daniel Stratton, according to police.

Anne Arundel County drug bust

On Nov. 10, officers saw Parker in the area of Cross Street and Wasena Avenue, recognizing him from an outstanding warrant for violating parole.

Parker fled the scene when officers approached, but was later taken into custody. He was arrested and found to be in possession of nearly 11 grams of cocaine, police said.

Later on Nov. 10, officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle in the Brooklyn Park area and seized four grams of alprazolam, one gram of cocaine, and $300 in cash. Robinson was arrested after the search, according to police.

On Nov. 12, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Cresswell Road, where they seized .33 grams of oxycodone, 13 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and $6,325 in cash. Conley was arrested after the search, officers said.

On Nov. 14, police searched two homes in the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue and recovered 22 THC lollipops, 66 strips of buprenorphone, 87 grams of fentanyl, ammunition, AR-15 magazines and shotgun shells. Police arrested Stratton after the searches.

According to data from Maryland State Police, drug-related offenses declined by nearly 5% in Anne Arundel County in 2024.

In 2023, the county recorded 2,078 drug-related offenses, compared to 1,969 in 2024. So far in 2025, the county has reported 856 drug-related offenses.