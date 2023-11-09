Maryland and Baltimore officials work together to combat gun violence

BALTIMORE -- Homicides in Baltimore City are down 20% to 25% and nonfatal shootings are down around 10%.

As of Thursday morning, there were 229 homicides in Baltimore compared to 289 on the same day in 2022.

The key is finding the root causes of violence, according to U.S. Attorney General for Maryland Erek Barron.

The attorney general's office, city police and community groups meet once a month. Also, they work together in the field, case by case and individual by individual.

"If we're just about arrest and prosecution, we're going to be spinning our wheels," Barron said. "We have to recognize that. We have to."

Police Lt. Col. Monique Brown it's about identifying the young people who they know are driving the violence and bringing them to the table as well.

Brown said part of the solution lies in offering young people a variety of services and support that could help them go down a better path.

"We do know there are different root causes for why some folks offend," Brown said.

