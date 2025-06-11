Maryland uses new disaster recovery fund to support Allegany County after severe flooding

Maryland to provide nearly $460k to help recovery in Allegany County after heavy rains, floods

Maryland allocated $459,375 from its new Disaster Recovery Fund to support Allegany County after severe flooding in May.

The flash flooding, brought on by severe storms on May 13, prompted Gov. Wes Moore to declare a State of Emergency, as buildings were damaged and nearly 200 people were rescued from schools.

Following the incident, the governor also called on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a damage assessment.

Funding for western Maryland flooding

The governor's office said data collected through damage assessments indicated that the recovery needs were beyond the capability of the county.

Allegany County officials then requested help from the state's Disaster Recovery Fund. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management worked closely with county officials to provide the funding.

The Disaster Recovery Fund, created under a Maryland law, is a form of state-assisted financing that is given to jurisdictions to provide essential help to households, local governments or businesses impacted by disasters, the governor's office said.

The funds can be used to supplement needs like housing, repairs or property replacement.

"Being the first of its kind in Maryland, the State Disaster Recovery Fund is providing critical support to the residents of Allegany County," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland. "Financial assistance availability at crucial times like this is what strengthens our state's resilience and allows our communities to recover."

Who is eligible for disaster recovery funding?

Allegany and Garrett County residents and business owners can apply for disaster relief loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration Physical Loan program, the governor's office said.

An outreach center at 103 1st Street in Westernport is assisting both counties.

"In Maryland, we live mission-first, people always. These funds will help Marylanders get back on their feet in the wake of historic flooding," Gov. Moore said. "Our administration has taken a comprehensive approach to our recovery efforts – and we will continue to support our people, uplift our communities, and help Western Maryland bounce back."

Find more information about disaster recovery funds HERE.