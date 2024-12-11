Maryland leaders prepare for final Preakness at Pimlico before massive rebuild project

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are set to make an announcement Wednesday ahead of Preakness 150, the final Preakness Stakes before a massive construction project expected to bring much-needed improvements to the stadium.

Recent infrastructural issues at the racecourse brought the need for stadium improvements to the forefront.

The Maryland Stadium Authority was authorized to finance up to $400 million in state bonds for the rebuild, design, and construction of Pimlico.

The planned development includes a new clubhouse, stables for approximately 700 horses, event space, and a hotel to be constructed by a private partner. The plan also calls for structured parking and workforce housing in the Park Heights neighborhood, according to the Maryland Thoroughbred Racetrack Operating Authority.

A separate training facility would be developed with capacity for about 650 horses, maintaining the current combined stabling capacity of 1,400 horses, which is currently split between Laurel Park and Pimlico.

The redevelopment is expected to create significant economic benefits for Baltimore and the community hosting the training center. Officials project 140 to 160 racing days annually at Pimlico, and the facility will include a 1,000-seat event space and a new hotel.

The Preakness will relocate to Laurel Park in 2026 while the new facility is built.