Marylanders dig out of snowy, icy conditions caused by winter storm

BALTIMORE -- Maryland residents dug out Tuesday from the major winter storm that blanketed the state in snow, and while main roads were mostly clear, some side streets remained covered in ice and snow.

Maryland State Police reported 1,137 calls for service, including 261 reported crashes and 309 unattended vehicles through Tuesday morning.

Snowy side streets

Parts of 34th Street in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood were still coated in snow Tuesday afternoon.

"I looked out the window and thought I didn't have to go anywhere today, but then realized I do have to go somewhere, so I'm going to try it out," Marcus Johnson said as he finished cleaning his car. "I've seen some cars going by. They look OK, so hopefully I will be OK too."

Nearby, Robert Scheffler helped clear parking spaces for his neighbor.

"I was at my girlfriend's house, and I thought I'd clear out some spaces to make it easier for people to park when they get back from wherever they are," Scheffler said.

Ice-covered sidewalks

In East Baltimore, some sidewalks were still coated in ice and snow Tuesday.

Lenora Johnson made her way to the store with her walker in the street because the sidewalk was not clear.

"The streets look real good. The sidewalk, you've got to be careful," Johnson said.

At a bus stop around the corner, Bridget Stewart waited in the shelter, trying to get some relief from the wind.

"I see the sun is coming out. I don't feel as bad as I felt a couple days ago trying to catch the bus," she said.

Her bus arrived a few minutes later.

Stewart said she dressed in layers to stay as warm as possible.

Code blue

The Baltimore City Health Department extended its Code Blue alert through Saturday and has partnered to open warming centers.

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert is declared when forecasted temperatures — including wind chill — are expected to fall below 13 degrees, or when conditions are severe enough to create a significant risk to someone's health. The alert means there's an increased risk of cold-related injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia, and in extreme cases, the potential for fatalities among individuals exposed to these temperatures for an extended period.

During a Code Blue Extreme Cold alert, City agencies activate services that provide shelter and assistance for those in need, including those experiencing homelessness.

During the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, agencies work together to:

Distribute meals to at-risk older adults

Provide home weatherization services

Help individuals apply for energy assistance

Provide additional cold weather education and outreach efforts

"This alert really serves as a reminder to ourselves and our residents—especially our vulnerable population including older adults, young children, people with chronic health conditions, those experiencing homelessness and even pets," Blair Adams, with the Baltimore Health Department, said.

The state department of health tracks cold-related deaths and illnesses. There have been at least three in Baltimore City this season. You can access their latest reports here.

State highways mostly clear

Statewide, the interstates were down to bare pavement by Tuesday.

The State Highway Administration is concerned about re-freezing and the next possible storm later this week.

"We order more salt to make sure we remain at top capacity and will be making more salt brine to make sure our tanks are full, and of course, we have another storm on the horizon here that we're tracking," said the SHA's Charlie Gischlar. "We don't know what it's going to do yet, but we'll have more information on that as we go through the week."

You can monitor road conditions across Maryland here.

Skiing through Baltimore

Some people are choosing not to take the roads at all.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came across several cross-country skiers making their way through Wyman Park Tuesday morning. CBS News Baltimore

They said conditions were perfect for a pair of skis.

"They're actually great because there's an ice layer on top of the snow," said Ryan Jordan Pfarr.

Karen Jordan Pfarr said the weather was "absolutely gorgeous—gorgeous and windy."

She added, "We're beginners. As we practice, we'll get better. There are definitely people out there who are better than us."

Anne Arundel snow crews hard at work

Roads in Anne Arundel County are clearing up thanks to 350 Department of Public Works employees with 75 pieces of snow-fighting equipment.

Some areas, including Annapolis, saw upwards of 7 to 9 inches of snow.

Main roadways in Severna Park, including Ritchie Highway, Benfield Boulevard and Robinson Road have been plowed and salted. However, some neighborhood streets, not maintained by the county, remain covered with snow and ice.

"(Monday) probably three or four hours, and just about an hour or two today, all manual shoveling," Severna Park resident Rob Kraph said.

Temperatures dipped into the low 20s overnight, leaving a layer of ice on the sidewalks and roadways.

Taking precautions

Michael Elmore, who owns a commercial building on Riggs Avenue, where his wife Kathleen runs her law firm, said he's been working hard to protect anyone who visits from slipping on the ice.

"We want to make sure it's safe for people, period," Kathleen Elmore said. "That's what he's trying to do. And I didn't have any of my employees come in until noon today."

"It makes me a little nervous"

Anne Arundel County snowplow operations continued throughout the night, keeping the main roads clear.

Many of the side streets are still covered in ice and snow.

"It makes me a little nervous, absolutely," Kathleen Elmore said. "This morning, the roads in our neighborhood were icy. But when we got out to the main roads, they were pretty good."

WJZ reached out to three tow truck companies in northern Anne Arundel County that said between them they responded to at least 95 calls for tow service due to cars either wrecking or getting stuck in the snow.