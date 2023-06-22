Watch CBS News
Maryland Zoo announces partnership with CFG Bank

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo is partnering with CFG Bank, the Zoo announced Monday.

In the partnership, CFG Bank will sponsor the zoo's giraffe habitat, and the annual events, Zoo Boo, and Oktobearfest.

Oktobearfest, which is in its tenth year, features live music, local food vendors, arts and craft, and seasonal beer tastings.

ZooBoo is the region's largest fall festival for children with free trick-or-treating, live entertainment, games, and costume contests.

More information about the zoo's events can be found on the Maryland Zoo website

First published on June 22, 2023 / 7:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

