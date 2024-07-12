Marley Creek closed due to large sewage spill. Here's what to know.

ANNAPOLIS – Marley Creek has issued an emergency closing due to a large sewage spill between Brewers Island and Marley Creek Drive in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel health officials.

Recreational waters are closed for swimming, waterskiing, and other direct water contact due to the potential health risks associated with swimming in contaminated bodies of water. The closing remains until tests show acceptable water quality conditions.

The Department of Health issued the emergency closing on Wednesday due to the sewage spill in Anne Arundel County.

Individuals who come into contact with the contaminated water are advised to wash with soap and warm water immediately and wash their clothing.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health warns of the potential health risks associated with swimming and other direct water contact in natural bodies of water on their website, including ear, eye, and skin infections. Diarrhea and other water-related illnesses can occur from accidentally swallowing contaminated water. Disease-causing microorganisms can also enter the body through cuts and scrapes.

For more information, contact the department's Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999 or visit AAHealth.org/rec-water.