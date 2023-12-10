Mark's Take: Ravens' Tylan Wallace heroics cap off Ravens dramatic overtime win

BALTIMORE - Before Sunday, Ravens' Tylan Wallace had never fielded a punt in his three-year NFL career.

But, because of an injury, he was called upon in overtime.

Wallace delivered, returning a punt 76 yards to the end zone, capping off one of the wildest wins in Ravens history.

Tied 31-31, the Ravens forced the Los Angeles Rams to punt. With primary punt returner Devin Duvernay out of the game, Wallace turned into the hero of the game.

He followed blocks and broke tackles, stumbled and stayed up and flipped into the end zone to celebrate a 37-31 Ravens victory.

Mobbed by his teammates, Wallace starred in a memorable win.

"I was like, this is a perfect opportunity to put the game away," Wallace said. "And shout out to the guys blocking for me. It was wide open, so I appreciate them helping me out. I just saw the crease and I took it. It just feels great to make a difference in the game and help the team win."

"It was like playoff atmosphere," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "It was a team game, team win, but shout out to Ty and the return team. That was a heck of a return."

Wallace ended a rollercoaster ride of a game that featured seven lead changes, which included a touchdown catch by Zay Flowers with just over a minute left in regulation.

"That game was just hills and valleys, ups and downs," Ravens' defensive lineman Justin Madubuike said. "We were down, we were up, we were rusty, then we got hot. It was just a crazy game."

The Ravens (10-3) sit at the top of the league in the fight for No. 1 seed in the AFC with four games to go.

They play next Sunday night in Jacksonville.