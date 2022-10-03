MARC Camden Line service to be fully restored Monday following freight train debacle

BALTIMORE -- The MARC Camden Line will begin operating at full service on Monday following weeks of schedule issues associated with freight train congestion, according to Maryland Transit Administration authorities.

"MARC Train has been working closely with CSX Transportation management to address the significant freight train congestion that has affected Camden Line service over the past month," transportation officials said on the MTA website Sunday.

Trains 841, 840, 857, and 858 will begin running again, transportation officials said.

These are the early morning trains that typically carry commuters from Camden Yards to Washington and back again in the evenings.

MTA suspended that portion of its train service in mid-September.

Camden Line Service Restored

Train 841 (5 a.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington).

Train 840 (6:32 a.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards).

Train 857 (5:20 p.m. departure from Camden Yards to Washington).

Train 858 (6:55 p.m. departure from Washington to Camden Yards).

The shift to full service marks the end of complimentary parking at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to Maryland Transit Administration authorities.

During the time the trains were suspended, free parking was offered to accommodate passengers who had to change their commuter routes due to the cancellation of trains.

Those passengers were also able to ride on several MTA commuter buses using their MARC train tickets—but that temporary option will end too, transportation officials said.

The MTA began urging passengers to seek alternative means of getting to work or other end destinations on Sept. 18.