Mangione family friend surprised by allegations in deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-based attorney Thomas Maronick Jr., a friend of the Mangione family, said he was surprised to learn that Luigi Mangione was named as a suspect in the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

"This is the last person you would think to do something like this coming from the family that he's from," Maronick said.

Luigi Mangione, who comes from a prominent Maryland family that owns country clubs and healthcare facilities in the Baltimore area, is accused in the December 4 murder in Midtown Manhattan. He was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, December 9, on separate charges.

Maronick said the Mangione family is distraught and still trying to process the entire sequence.

"I think they're really trying to internally process this," Maronick said. "This is obviously very difficult with a member of their family having been named in this case and particularly with some of these developments."

Nino Mangione, Luigi's cousin and a Maryland Republican Delegate who represents Baltimore County, shared a statement from the Mangione family.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione," Nino Mangione said on behalf of the family. "We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

Latest in the investigation

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is presenting evidence in front of a grand jury in New York on Thursday as the case against Mangione continues to build.

Mangione remains in jail in Pennsylvania fighting his extradition to New York.

Investigators say a trail of evidence connects Mangione to the fatal shooting of Thompson. Fingerprints were reportedly found on a water bottle and a protein bar wrapper near the crime scene, and a notebook was recovered with a handwritten note detailing his disdain for corporate America and the health system, according to police. Sources told CBS News that in the note, Mangione claims responsibility.

"He's irritated, agitated about what's happening to him and what he's being accused of," said Thomas Dickey, Mangione's attorney.

Dickey says the defense hasn't reviewed any evidence yet. Mangione pleaded not guilty to charges in Pennsylvania.

"You have to see things and that's why people need to keep an open mind," Dickey said. "We would get our day in court and we would get that evidence, we could examine that evidence and we could challenge it."

Mangione's next hearing will be on December 23. He remains in custody at a Pennsylvania state prison and is being held under maximum security.