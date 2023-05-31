Watch CBS News
Man, younger brother dead after Columbia murder suicide

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man and his younger brother are dead after an apparent murder suicide, Howard County Police said Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., police said they responded to the 5200 block of Five Fingers Way in Columbia, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that Michael Bassler, 25, shot and killed his younger brother, Stephen Bassler, 15, before he shot and killed himself.

Authorities have not indicated that anyone else was involved in the incident, and the motive is unknown at this time. 

