Man who allegedly stole an ATM escapes from Baltimore Police after overpowering an officer

BALTIMORE -- A man arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM in Baltimore escaped police custody by overpowering an officer on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Christian Green, 20, had asked to go to the bathroom while he was at the Southeastern District police station awaiting a ride to Central Booking, police said.

That's when he was able to remove his handcuffs and overpower an officer before running out of the police station, according to authorities.

Officers chased him but were unable to catch him, police said.

They continued to search for Green with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department's helicopter but to no avail, according to authorities.

Now, Green has an additional warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts should contact Southeast District Detectives at 410-396-2433. 

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on October 4, 2023 / 7:21 PM

