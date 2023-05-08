Watch CBS News
Man struck, killed by car in Towson, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 53-year-old man died after he was hit by a car early Sunday in Towson, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard for the crash. The pedestrian, identified as Earl Preston III, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators believe the collision happened when Preston was attempting to cross Joppa "just east of the crosswalk" and he was hit by a sedan traveling east on Joppa, police said. 

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

May 8, 2023

