Man struck, killed by car he was directing at Baltimore gas station, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car he was directing at a gas station in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to a gas station on the 5600 block of The Alameda, where an Exxon is located. There, they found a 58-year-old man who had been hit by a car.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said. 

Investigators believe the man was struck as he directed a 31-year-old driver to back up closer to the pumps, police said. The driver remained on the scene. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 7:33 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

