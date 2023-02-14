Man struck, killed by car and dump truck on US 40 in Rosedale
BALTIMORE - A man was struck and killed by a car and a dump truck on US 40 in Rosedale Monday morning.
Police said that around 6:30 a.m., a Volkswagen was heading west on US 40 near Berk Avenue when the man walked into the road.
The Volkswagen and a dump truck both struck 32-year-old Andrew Nelson, who died at the scene.
Both drivers stayed at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.