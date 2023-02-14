Man struck, killed by car and dump truck on US 40 in Rosedale

BALTIMORE - A man was struck and killed by a car and a dump truck on US 40 in Rosedale Monday morning.

Police said that around 6:30 a.m., a Volkswagen was heading west on US 40 near Berk Avenue when the man walked into the road.

The Volkswagen and a dump truck both struck 32-year-old Andrew Nelson, who died at the scene.

Both drivers stayed at the scene.