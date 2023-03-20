Man stabbed to death over weekend in Frederick

BALTIMORE - A 28-year-old man died after being stabbed multiple times Saturday in Frederick.

Romario Tevin Anderson, from Frederick, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 400 block of North Market Street.

Anyone with information should contact police at 301-600-TIPS (8477), via text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.