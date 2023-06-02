Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Woodlawn

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Thursday night in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded at 10:25 p.m. to the 6700 block of Security Square Boulevard for a reported unconscious person who appeared to have been shot, police said. 

There, officers found the victim, who police identified as 54-year-old Frank Eubanks Jr.

Eubanks was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.  

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.   

First published on June 2, 2023 / 7:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

