Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 3400 block of Saint Ambrose Avenue for a reported unresponsive man. There, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. 

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 11:25 AM

