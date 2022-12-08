Man shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 3400 block of Saint Ambrose Avenue for a reported unresponsive man. There, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.