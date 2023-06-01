Watch CBS News
Man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot overnight in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 5200 block of Saybrook Road, where they found the victim, identified only as a 28-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

