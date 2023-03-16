Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the 600 block of North Arlington Avenue, where they found the victim lying in the street. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The man remains unidentified. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on March 16, 2023 / 10:20 AM

