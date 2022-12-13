Man shot in Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Monday morning in Havre de Grace, police said.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on the 700 block Erie Street for a man seeking assistance, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a trauma center, police said. His condition is unknown.

No suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-939-2121.