Man shot in Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot early Monday morning in Havre de Grace, police said. 

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a residence on the 700 block Erie Street for a man seeking assistance, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The man was transported to a trauma center, police said. His condition is unknown. 

No suspect has been identified and an investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-939-2121. 

December 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

