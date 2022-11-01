Watch CBS News
Man shot in Catonsville early Tuesday morning

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue, where they found the victim shot once. The man was not identified. 

The man was hospitalized in unknown condition. 

A search for suspects is underway, police said, and an investigation is ongoing. 

First published on November 1, 2022 / 10:31 AM

