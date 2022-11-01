Man shot in Catonsville early Tuesday morning
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue, where they found the victim shot once. The man was not identified.
The man was hospitalized in unknown condition.
A search for suspects is underway, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
