Man shot and killed in parking lot of Columbia apartment complex, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of a Columbia apartment complex, the Howard County Police Department said.
Police were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road about 8:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information about a possible suspect is not yet available, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.