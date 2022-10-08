Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in parking lot of Columbia apartment complex, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of a Columbia apartment complex, the Howard County Police Department said.

Police were called to the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road about 8:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information about a possible suspect is not yet available, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 10:17 PM

