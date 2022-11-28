Man fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.