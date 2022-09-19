Man sentenced for killing customer who cut in line at Prince George's Popeyes

OXON HILL -- A Washington D.C. man convicted of killing a man who cut in line at a Prince George's County Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Ricoh McClain, 32, was previously found guilty of second-degree murder of Kevin Davis at the fast food restaurant on Livingstone Road in Oxon Hill.

Officers were called to the restaurant after the two men got into a fight when Davis cut in front of several people waiting to order food.

Police found Davis in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"We are pleased that Mr. McClain is being held accountable for taking Mr. Davis' life. This incident was a senseless tragedy that should never have happened," State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. "An argument should not end with someone losing their life. I commend ASA Shauna Coleman for the hard work and dedication put into getting justice for our victim and his loved ones. I also applaud the victim's mother for her strength and courage to see this case through to the very end. I hope Mr. Davis' loved ones can find closure in today's sentencing and continue to heal from this devastating loss."