Man riding bicycle struck, killed by car in Reisterstown neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man riding a bicycle died after he was struck by a car Saturday night in Reisterstown, according to police.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of E. Cherry Hill Road and Shirley Manor Road where a 2003 Chevy Malibu struck a bicyclist.

Jose Luis Henriquez Lemus was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating the crash.