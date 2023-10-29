Man riding bicycle struck, killed by car in Reisterstown neighborhood
BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man riding a bicycle died after he was struck by a car Saturday night in Reisterstown, according to police.
Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of E. Cherry Hill Road and Shirley Manor Road where a 2003 Chevy Malibu struck a bicyclist.
Jose Luis Henriquez Lemus was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.