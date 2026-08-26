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Man killed, woman injured in double shooting in Pikesville, Maryland

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 41-year-old man was killed, and a 32-year-old woman was injured in a double shooting on Tuesday night in Pikesville, Maryland, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Iron Horse Lane, where the two adults were found with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-887-4636.

This story will be updated

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