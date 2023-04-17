Watch CBS News
Man killed, two in critical condition after fiery crash in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and two people are in critical condition after a fiery crash Sunday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Liberty Heights and North Hilton Avenue for the two-vehicle crash. 

A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition.    

It is unclear who was driving in the incident, and further details in the crash were not immediately known. 

First published on April 17, 2023 / 1:23 PM

