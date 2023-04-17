Man killed, two in critical condition after fiery crash in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man died and two people are in critical condition after a fiery crash Sunday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Liberty Heights and North Hilton Avenue for the two-vehicle crash.
A 61-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition.
It is unclear who was driving in the incident, and further details in the crash were not immediately known.
