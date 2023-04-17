Multiple people injured during fiery collision in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters were asked to extinguish a fire that ignited after three vehicles collided in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, according to the local firefighters' union.
The collision occurred near the intersection of North Hilton Street and Liberty Heights Avenue, union officials said.
Multiple people were injured. Their conditions ranged from stable to grave, according to the local firefighters' union.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
