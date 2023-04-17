Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple people injured during fiery collision in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Multiple people injured in fiery collision
Multiple people injured in fiery collision 00:27

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters were asked to extinguish a fire that ignited after three vehicles collided in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday night, according to the local firefighters' union.

The collision occurred near the intersection of North Hilton Street and Liberty Heights Avenue, union officials said.

Multiple people were injured. Their conditions ranged from stable to grave, according to the local firefighters' union.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

The collision occurred near the intersection of North Hilton Street and Liberty Heights Avenue, union officials said.

Multiple people were injured. Their conditions ranged from stable to grave, according to the local firefighters' union.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 12:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.