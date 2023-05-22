Man killed in Woodlawn crash Sunday night
BALTIMORE -- A man died in a crash Sunday in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded to the crash around 1:40 a.m. to the area of Dogwood Road and Ambassador Road.
Investigators believe 52-year-old Willie J. Smith was driving west on Dogwood Road approaching Ambassador when it struck a car traveling north on Ambassador Road.
Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact 410-307-2020.
