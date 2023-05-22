Watch CBS News
Man killed in Woodlawn crash Sunday night

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a crash Sunday in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 1:40 a.m. to the area of Dogwood Road and Ambassador Road. 

Investigators believe 52-year-old Willie J. Smith was driving west on Dogwood Road approaching Ambassador when it struck a car traveling north on Ambassador Road. 

Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact 410-307-2020.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 10:16 AM

