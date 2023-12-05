Watch CBS News
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run in West Baltimore

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Baltimore, police said Tuesday. 

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of West Mulberry Street for a person lying in the grass median of Route 40. There, they found the body of a 24-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"Officers observed injuries that may have been consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle," police said in a press release. It wasn't immediately clear how long the man's body was in the median. 

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died. An investigation is ongoing. 

