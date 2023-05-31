Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.