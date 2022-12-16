Man killed in multiple-vehicle Glen Burnie crash

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man from Severn was killed and three people were injured Thursday night in a multiple-vehicle crash in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to westbound route 100 at southbound I-97 for the crash.

Investigators believe a man driving a Honda Accord west on Route 100 lost control and struck a traffic barrier, and a Toyota Corolla behind him swerved to avoid hitting the Honda and struck a concrete barrier on the opposite side of the roadway, police said. Two vehicles slowed to a stop in the road to block traffic, and a passenger of one of those vehicles got out of their car to aid the driver of the Honda.

A Honda Civic traveling west approaching the crash struck one of the cars that stopped, and then hit the Honda Accord, police said. The Honda Civic also struck the pedestrian who left their car to help.

The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as Jason Tyler Crawford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, the pedestrian, and the driver of the Honda Civic were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing into the crash.