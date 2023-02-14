Man killed in East Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Potomac Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
