Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday night in East Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of North Potomac Avenue, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he died. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 8:25 AM

