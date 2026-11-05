Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in South Baltimore

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run Thursday afternoon in South Baltimore, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded around 4:40 p.m. to the 3500 block of Potee Street, where they found the man unresponsive on the ground.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The department's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.