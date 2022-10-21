Man killed after he was shot in head in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore.
Police found the man who had been shot in the head in the area of the 5600 block of Magnolia.
The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.