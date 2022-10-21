Watch CBS News
Man killed after he was shot in head in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Police found the man who had been shot in the head in the area of the 5600 block of Magnolia.

The man was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 7:47 PM

